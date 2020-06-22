Oil tankers collide in Revere spilling small amounts of oil along Rt. 1

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two oil tankers collided along Route 1 in Revere Monday night.

All northbound lanes near Route 60 were temporarily shut down while crews worked to clean up a small amount of fuel that had begun leaking from the engines.

No injuries were reported.

#MAtraffic Rte 1 NB in #Revere is shut down at Rte 60 due to crash involving two tractor trailers. No injuries. Fluid and debris cleanup expected to cause lengthy lane closures. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 23, 2020

The clean up is likely to cause lengthy delays in the area.

The cause of the crash has not been released

