BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews responded to an oil reclamation truck overfill in Charlestown on Wednesday.

Crews responded to 125 Cambridge St. around 9 a.m. after the overfill caused 50 gallons of oil to spill.

The spill has since been contained and Boston Fire Department hazmat technicians will remain on scene to supervise the cleanup.

Around 09:00 at Level 2 Hazmat Response at 125 Cambridge St. Charlestown. A oil reclamation truck had an overfill , causing approximately 50 gallons to spill. The spill has been contained, BFD-Hazmat Technicians will remain on scene a to supervise the clean up. pic.twitter.com/xOclIx8Xqr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 7, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)