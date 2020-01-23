Oink oink: Police looking for owner of pig found wandering around Sutton

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Sutton are turning to the public for help tracking down a “beauty” of a pig that was found wandering around the town on Thursday morning.

The dark-colored potbelly was caught trotting about in the area of Lincoln Road, according to the Sutton Police Department.

“Ok, we’ll happily engage in pig humor later, but for right now, does anyone know who may own this beauty,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police say the town’s animal control officer does not handle pig incidents so they’re in need of help in getting the pig home safely.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-865-4449.

