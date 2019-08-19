Oklahoma boy smashes window with ratchet strap to save toddler locked in hot car

A 12-year-old boy in Oklahoma saved a toddler from dangerous conditions when it was locked in a car on a hot afternoon, police said.

Ben Theriot said he was shopping with his mother when she heard a baby crying and saw a toddler locked in the back seat of a car in the parking lot. She got on the phone for help and told him to find something to break the window.

All Theriot could find was a ratchet strap, but he swung it as hard as he could.

“I started hitting the side window. didn’t bust. bent it pretty badly,” Theriot said.

So he moved on to the front windshield.

“I was standing right here and then I swung it over my shoulder. Hit it right in the center,” Theriot said.

A store employee finished the job and got his hand inside to unlock the car.

Officer Jeanne Pierce said the heat index was 116 degrees when the child was locked in the car. Police found the child’s mother in the store and cited her.

