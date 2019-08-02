Oklahoma native, 1 of last known USS Arizona survivors, dies

In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. About 20 survivors are gathering on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Pearl Harbor to remember thousands of men lost in the Japanese attack 77 years ago. The youngest of the survivors is in his mid-90s. The Navy and National Park Service will jointly host the remembrance ceremony Friday at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial. (AP Photo, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma native who was one of the last known survivors of the U.S.S. Arizona during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died.

Daughter Pat Cunanan says Lonnie David “L.D.” Cook died Wednesday at age 98 in California, where he was living near her family in Salinas.

Cook was born in Morris, Oklahoma. His death leaves four known living survivors who were aboard the Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack that killed 1,177 on the ship and an estimated 2,400 at the base.

Cunanan said her father talked little about that day, except to attribute his survival to the fact he lived and was stationed in a gun turret.

Cunanan said funeral services are incomplete, but will be held in Morris, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Tulsa.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)