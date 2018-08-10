WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A local sports fan in possession of the old Boston Garden scoreboard is hoping to find it a new home.

The scoreboard is on display at the Arsenal Mall in Watertown, which is being torn down.

It’s owner, Ted Tye, is looking to find a new location for the board, preferably in New England.

“In general, it’s going to be in a place where people can see it and enjoy it into the future,” he said.

He’s received suggestions to put it up in Maine at the Portland Civic Center or make it into a piece of art.

