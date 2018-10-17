WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An old, rusty grenade was found at an empty house in Wrentham during an inspection Tuesday.

Wrentham’s building inspector and fire captain stumbled upon the real grenade, which turned out to be hollowed out of explosives with no detonator, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.

McGrath encourages anyone who finds a grenade to not touch it, get away and call 911.

“This is a job for the Bomb Squad,” he said. “Don’t hesitate to call. Better safe than sorry.”

McGrath added that even if inner explosives are removed, a detonator could still be present, making these war relics deadly.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)