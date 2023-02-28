FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of Falmouth women are helping the environment by picking up trash from the bottom of lakes and ponds around Cape Cod.

The women, who call themselves “Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage,” have pulled everything from car fenders to garden gnomes out of the water.

Founder Susan Baur says she was inspired to give back when she noticed the litter piling up.

“One day I just said hey, I’m going to get two swimmer friends and get some guy I barely knew who had a kayak and said, ‘Look, can we just bungee this laundry basket onto the front of your kayak and then just paddle along with us?'”

The group is having tryouts in June for those who are interested in joining. Participants must by at least 64 years old and be able to swim a mile.

OLAUG was founded four years ago and is motivated by “affection and respect for the fish, turtles, and plants that live in the ponds.”

For more information on the group or to stay up to date on tryouts, visit www.olaug-ma.com.

