BOSTON (WHDH) - The Old North Church is making history with its first female sexton after 300 years.

The new sexton, 32-year-old Chelsea Millsap, will be the caretaker of the sanctuary and its sacred objects, and is also in charge of keeping the crypts.

Although Millsap is formerly a firefighter from Detroit, her ties to Massachusetts run deep. She’s related to the first female from the Mayflower, Mary Chilton.

“(I’m) not just a sexton, but the first female sexton, so that’s pretty awesome,” she said. “My background is firefighting. So I was the only female in my fire academy and I was the only female in my fire department, so it’s kind of fun starting these paths.”

She said she’s most excited to ring the same church bells that Paul Revere rang.

