BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Students were dismissed from Bellingham High School early on Thursday following the discovery of an old shell casing.

Officials dismissed the students at 9 a.m. as authorities conducted a full sweep of the high school and its grounds, according to a letter sent to parents from Principal Megan Lafayette.

Students were asked to leave their backpacks at school.

Officials did not disclose where at the school the casing was found.

