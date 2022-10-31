CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” has been identified as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, according to the Boston Division of the FBI.

On July 26, 1974, Terry was found deceased in the dunes about a mile east of the Race Point Ranger station inside the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown. At the time, her cause of death was determined to be a blow to the head, which likely killed her several weeks prior to her discovery. Her hands were missing, likely removed by her killer so she couldn’t be identified through fingerprints, and her head was nearly severed from her body.

Although Terry was from Tennessee, investigators also believe she had ties to Massachusetts, as well as California and Michigan. The FBI has released new photos of Terry on its website. It’s unknown at this time why Terry was in Provincetown.

The case went unsolved for nearly five decades. In that time, investigators used techniques including neighborhood canvasses, reviews of missing person cases, clay model facial reconstruction and age regression drawings. In the time since she was found, though, new tools including investigative genealogy have become available. This method combines the use of DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research and historical records to generate investigative leads for unsolved violent crimes. This is the same technique used to identify a serial rapist in Massachusetts earlier this year.

Anyone with information on Terry or this case is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or MSPtips@pol.state.ma.us.

