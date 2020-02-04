(WHDH) — Olive Garden is catering to carb lovers this Valentine’s Day.

The restaurant chain is encouraging couples to give their significant others a breadstick bouquet.

Olive Garden has created multiple bouquet wraps for customers to print out and wrap around their breadsticks.

The wraps include sayings like, “My love for you is never ending,” and “We belong together like spaghetti and meatballs.”

The company also included printouts for customers to create a box for their after-dinner mints.

The sayings on the boxes include, “Love is letting you have the last mint,” and “Candy hearts just don’t compare.

Unique gift options have been popping up online just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Grillo’s Pickles, a Boston-based company, is selling do-it-yourself pickle bouquets.

