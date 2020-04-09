Olympic athlete subs in for Danvers PE teacher diagnosed with coronavirus

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Danvers native and former student of Thorpe Elementary School is stepping up to teach a PE class during a teacher’s absence.

Meghan Duggan, an ice hockey forward for team USA, is the elementary school’s substitute while her former gym teacher recovers from coronavirus.

Duggan is leading the students in a virtual workout class and decided to fill in for a teacher who once taught her.

“Unfortunately she’s been battling COVID-19 and needs a little bit of help to encourage and keep her gym class students active while they’re at home,” the three-time Olympian said.

Duggan says she is just happy to be helping out.

“This is a tough time for everyone. Whether yourself or someone you know is battling the virus,” Duggan said. “I think being able to come together as a community and help each other out right now is the most important thing we can do.”

