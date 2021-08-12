LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn resident and boxer who competed in the 2020 Olympics received a key to the city Wednesday.

Rashida Ellis rode in a fire truck to City Hall, where she met with Lynn Mayor Tom McGee.

He handed Ellis a large gold key to the city before she proudly lifted it up into the air.

“It was an honor to present a Key to the City to Lynn’s own Rashida Ellis-Team USA Boxer,” McGee wrote on Facebook. “You have made your city and country proud and we look forward to continuing to follow your career. #Paris2024”

Ellis competed for Team USA in Tokyo after coming in first in the U.S. Olympic team trials for boxing.

