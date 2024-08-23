STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A hometown hero brought his Olympic bronze medal to Stoughton Thursday, holding a meet-and-greet in town as he aims to inspire the next generation of gymnasts eyeing success in the sport.

Frederick Richard was part of this year’s US Men’s Olympic Gymnastics team that medaled in the Artistic Team All-Around event in Paris.

Meeting with many young aspiring gymnasts, Richard told attendees of his event at the the J&G Grill at Cedar Hill Golf Course to aim high and dream big.

“Think really big and just keep working really hard,” he said. “It’s definitely a game of consistency, sticking with what you love and doing it for a long time.”

“I don’t know who the next big thing is going to be, but I am meeting so many kids and I know a lot of them will turn out to be something great,” he continued.

This year’s bronze was the US’ first all around medal in men’s gymnastics since 2008.

Back home, it offers an example for young gymnasts to follow.

“He inspired me to do gymnastics and not be afraid,” said young gymnast Isabella Latson.

Now 20-years-old, Richard said he feels grateful to the town of Stoughton.

“This is the town I grew up in and now I am the role model for the kids and everybody is cheering me on,” he said. “So, I’m definitely very thankful and just happy to be back home. After all the hard work, I get to relax.”

“It’s good for Stoughton and good for the community to have someone like Fred representing us and the country,” said Annabelle Latson, who lives in Stoughton.

Outside his Olympic competition, Richard is heading into his third season on the University of Michigan’s gymnastics team. The season begins in January.

Richard also has his sights set on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

