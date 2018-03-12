TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Danvers native and United States women’s Olympic hockey team captain Meghan Duggan met with fans in Tewsbury.

Duggan signed autographs and took plenty of photos with her gold medal.

She talked about how seeing some of the young fans reminded her of her journey to the Olympics.

“I got to meet an Olympian about 20 years ago and she set the fire in my heart to want to achieve this goal,” Duggan said. “Since I’ve been back home in the U.S. and back in Mass., it’s just been so exciting. There’s just a lot of people and a lot of different communities that have helped me get to this point.”

Duggan took the the world stage for the third time with the 2018 Olympics.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)