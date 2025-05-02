STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Olympic gymnast from Stoughton wants to backflip his way into the history books.

Bronze medalist Frederick Richard will try to set a new world record with more than 1,001 backflips in 24 hours.

He is taking on the challenge to raise money for gym equipment for children in Africa.

“I’ve done a lot of backflips. I’ve probably done about 1,000 combined, but now I have to do 1,000 today. The most I did in one day was 500, but I’m going to have to do over 1,000 to break the record, and I want this to be a successful day in raising this money for these kids and just make it a lot of fun because this sport’s fun,” Richard said.

The event will be open to the public starting at 5 p.m. Friday at Premier Gymnastics in Stoughton.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox