Olympic swimmers participate in Boston Harbor relay swim for cancer research

BOSTON (WHDH) - Olympic swimmers helped raise more than $200,000 Friday while taking part in the 22nd annual Swim Across America Boston Harbor Swim to support pediatric cancer programs at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and MassGeneral Hospital for Children.

More than 50 swimmers, including seven former Olympians, took on the annual SAA Boston Harbor swim, which is a 22-mile relay-style open-water swim that begins at Rowes Wharf behind the Boston Harbor Hotel.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending