Olympic swimmers participate in Boston Harbor swim for cancer research

BOSTON (WHDH) - Olympic swimmers helped raise more than $200,000 Friday while taking part in the 22nd annual Swim Across America Boston Harbor Swim to support pediatric cancer programs at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and MassGeneral Hospital for Children.

More than 50 swimmers, including seven former Olympians, took on the annual SAA Boston Harbor swim, which is a 22-mile relay-style open-water swim that begins at Rowes Wharf behind the Boston Harbor Hotel.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)