BOSTON (WHDH) - Kristie and Sam Mewis, sisters from Hanson who will both play for the United States women’s national soccer team at the Tokyo Olympics later this month, recently teamed up with Harpoon Brewery to create a “wicked crushable IPA.”

The star soccer players helped Harpoon brew the “Team Mew-S-A” session IPA with lime peel, lemon purée, and sea salt, according to the brewing company. It boasts Centennial, Mandarina Bavaria, Lemondrop, Ekaunot, and Citra hops.

The soft and light-bodied beer has a clean finish with hints of tangy lime, saltine, lemon sorbet, and white peach.

A portion of proceeds for every four-pack sold will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester – the charity of Kristie and Sam’s choice.

