O’Malley joins dozens of volunteers at annual St. Francis House Christmas luncheon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cardinal Sean O’Malley was among the 50 volunteers who were serving up Christmas meals at the St. Francis House in Boston on Tuesday.

More than 350 Christmas meals are served during the annual event, which is aimed at making sure the less fortunate have a healthy and happy holiday.

“I could be hungry and the doors are open,” said Salene Bourney who was enjoying her Christmas meal at St. Francis for the sixth consecutive year. “I could be cold and there is a meal that could make me warm.”

St. Francis House President and CEO Karen LaFrazia said the dinner is a great way to put the spirit of Christmas into action.

“The fact that 50 people give up their holiday to come here early, stay until late in the afternoon, that is an act of kindness and unconditional love and that is what the people who are experiencing homelessness need to feel,” he said. “They need to know they are wanted, they are welcomed in a world that sometimes shuns them.”

Rosemary Heffernan was among the volunteers who turned out to pitch in.

“I just love it here,” she said. “We can in at Thanksgiving too and the love in this room is just incredible.”

