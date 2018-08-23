NEW YORK (WHDH) - The New York Times bestseller list has a new top author – Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Her tell-all book about her time in the White House, “Unhinged” grabbed the number one slot.

Book sales spiked after President Donald Trump tweeted about the former “Apprentice” contestant, calling her “Wacky Omarosa” and a “dog.”

A similar phenomenon happened when Trump blasted Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury” in January.

