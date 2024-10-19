BOSTON (WHDH) - Omni Hotel workers have reached a tentative deal with the company to end their strike.

Workers at both Omni properties had walked off the job for three days from Sept. 19 – 21, but last week said they will not return to work until they reach an agreement with Omni Hotels & Resorts.

Striking workers include room attendants, housepersons, front desk agents, telephone systems operators, doorpersons, bellhops, cooks, dishwashers, banquet staff, barbacks, and others.

They are expected to vote on the deal on Sunday and return to work on Monday.

