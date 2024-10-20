BOSTON (WHDH) - Workers from the Omni Parker House and the Omni Boston Seaport hotels will vote on a new contract on Sunday.

After months of negotiations that began in April, the hotel workers’ union, UNITE HERE Local 26, reached a Tentative Agreement with Omni Hotels & Resorts. The agreement includes wage increases, the maintenance of workers’ healthcare benefits, and improved hiring and severance language.

Over 600 hotel workers from the two Omni properties had been on an open-ended strike since Oct. 14. Picket lines outside the two properties were suspended during the weekend, after the agreement was reached.

If the contract is ratified , workers will return to their jobs Monday.

