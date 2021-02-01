On anniversary of 1st reported COVID-19 case, Walsh reflects on year that turned Boston ‘upside down’

BOSTON (WHDH) - On the one-year anniversary of the first reported COVID-19 case in Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Monday reflected on a nightmarish 12-month stretch that has turned the city “upside down.”

“None of us had any idea what to expect a year ago,” Walsh said during a news conference. “The pandemic has turned our city, and the world, upside down.”

A UMass Boston student in his 20s who had traveled to Wuhan, China, was the Bay State’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus has since proved to be a major hardship for residents of all ages, claiming the lives of more than 1,100 Bostonians and infecting more than 52,000 others since February 2020, but Walsh praised the city’s resiliency with a return to normal now in sight.

“Everyone has had to make sacrifices but we’ve also seen countless numbers of examples of Bostonians coming together,” Walsh said. “That spirit helps us keep our chins up when times are especially tough.”

Walsh noted that Boston is now closer to helping businesses bounce back as the city officially enters Phase 3, Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

“We’re one step closer to helping our economy recover and getting our life back to normal,” Walsh said.

Walsh spoke of hope for brighter days ahead with mass vaccination sites opening to the public at Fenway Park and the Reggie Lewis Center.

“Thousands of people have already received the COVID-19 vaccine and we’re working to make sure our most vulnerable people get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Walsh said.

Walsh also stated he’s confident that President Biden will successfully lead America through the remaining days of the pandemic.

“We have begun the process of healing and we’re going to get through this together,” Walsh said. “This city is amazing and I want to thank you all.”

