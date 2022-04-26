FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Mac Jones gave a woman battling cancer a big show of support when he surprised her just before heading into surgery.

Kara Doolittle is all about the Patriots. She even says she came out of the womb a Pats fan. So, when she got a call from the QB early Tuesday morning, she said it gave her the boost she needed.

“I caused a really big scene in middle of the cancer hospital because I screamed,” she said. “My favorite quarterback in the entire world was on my FaceTime.”

Doolittle is in the middle of her battle with breast cancer and Jones wished her good luck before she underwent her fifth surgery in just a couple of months.

“I was on cloud nine walking into the operating room,” she said. “I wasn’t scared at all.”

Jones is not the only member of Pats nation that has checked up on Doolittle over the last several weeks. Owner Robert Kraft left her a voicemail letting her know the whole organization was keeping her in their prayers.

“Robert Kraft left me a voicemail while I was actually in surgery two and a half weeks ago and I woke up to that which was so great,” said Doolittle. “It’s just so personal, so sweet, so personal.”

Though she’s looking to take cancer into the endzone, and maybe even give it a good ole’ Gronk spike to send it off for good — Doolittle admitted she is not sure what the rest of her journey will look like. However, she said there is something she is sure of. Today was a good day.

“I was feeling like I wanted to celebrate myself today because I’m proud of what I handled,” she said. “Getting a FaceTime from Mac was just the icing on the cake for a good day I think. I mean as good as a surgery day could be.”

