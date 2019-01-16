On-demand, self-driving grocery vehicles coming to Greater Boston area

BOSTON (WHDH) - Stop & Shop will soon roll out on-demand, self-driving grocery delivery vehicles in the Greater Boston area starting later this year, officials announced Wednesday.

In partnership with Robomart, the grocery chain said it will bring produce, meal kits, and other items directly to customers, providing them with the ability to shop for items right at their doorstep.

Customers will be able to use the Robomart app to summon a vehicle, the company said. Upon arrival, they will then be able to unlock the vehicle’s doors and select products to purchase. Once they have finished shopping, customers simply close the doors and the vehicle leaves.

Radio-frequency identification and computer vision technology will automatically track what has been taken from the vehicle, resulting in a checkout-free experience.

The electric vehicles are autonomous and will be remotely piloted from a Robomart facility to ensure safety.

During their trips, vehicles will be restocked with fresh products so customers know they are choosing from high-quality selections, the company said.

