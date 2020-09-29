On duty Mass. State Police trooper hospitalized after crashing motorcycle

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle while on duty Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Frontage Road and West Fourth Street shortly before 4 p.m., according to a state police spokesman.

The 66-year-old man was transported to Tufts Medical Center with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

State police are investigating the incident.

