On eve of New Hampshire primary, Buttigieg confident in his ability to ‘deliver bold change’

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg spent Monday touring the Granite State in an effort to sway undecided voters in his favor.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has been on the rise in the 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL as he continues to gain ground on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The 38-year-old is confident in his campaign’s message despite what will likely be a closely contested primary on Tuesday.

“My message is that this is our chance to deliver bold change and to do it in a way that can unify the country. We cannot risk alienating Americans right now,” Buttigieg told 7NEWS. “There is a historic American majority prepared to come together. Democrats, Independents, and even some Republicans who see we cannot go on with the Trump presidency and are ready to deliver big meaningful change.”

Buttigieg spent the past week campaigning in New Hamshire, drawing big crowds at every rally and event he spoke at.

“Seeing it in the flesh in the form of thousands of people coming to see us yesterday was a testament to the power of political approach up here, not who is on TV or most famous,” Buttigieg said. “It’s about your vision. They kick the tire of your ideas, look you in the eye and ask you questions.”

Since the Iowa Caucus, Buttigieg has steadily climbed in the tracking poll but he still trails Sanders by seven percentage points.

“I think it’s our message, our vision. People are looking for somebody who can win against Donald Trump but more than just that,” Buttigieg said when asked about the poll results. “Somebody who can change the tone of our politics and unify our country and that is what I am proposing to do.”

Buttigieg also said that Tuesday will be a “big day” for his campaign.

He plans to end Monday night with events in Milford and Exeter.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)