BOSTON (WHDH) - A letter written by founding father Alexander Hamilton will be on display for a special Independence Day appearance after its return to the State Archives.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin announced that from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., visitors at the Commonwealth Museum will be able to view the rare document for the first time since its return to the Bay State.

The letter to Marquis de Lafayette detailed troop movements during the Revolutionary War and went missing from the State Archives during World War II. It resurfaced in 2018 and was returned to Mass. with the help of the FBI.

“This is a gem,” Galvin said. “This once again reinforces that the history of America is the history of Massachusetts.”

The exhibit will be open on Monday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer free admission and parking for visitors.

Other historic documents will also be on display, including letters from both John Hancock and George Washington announcing the country’s independence.

Galvin said in a digital age when truth is under question, one cannot argue with what is written on pen and paper.

“You can’t fight the facts; the facts are here,” Galvin said. “This is what was said, this is exactly how it was said, and we have the proof of it right here.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)