Once ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ former Vikings player now a big Patriots fan

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Ryan Hoag played for five teams in the NFL — including his hometown team.

“I grew up the biggest diehard Viking fan you can imagine,” Hoag says.

But now, he’s a huge Patriots fan.

“I don’t miss a New England Patriots game,” he told 7News. “I’m always watching.”

Hoag started following the Patriots when one of his favorite teammates, Randy Moss, left Minnesota for New England. And he’s never looked back.

“He was probably the best teammate I ever had,” Hoag said. “We developed a pretty good relationship, and so when he left the Vikings I followed his career; when he got onto the New England Patriots, obviously I was cheering him on.

Hoag entered the NFL as a longshot, much like Tom Brady. In 2003, Hoag was “Mr. Irrelevant,” the title given to the last player picked in the NFL Draft. Hoag was selected as the 262nd and final player in the draft by the Oakland Raiders.

Being drafted low is something Hoag thinks still motivates Tom Brady to this day. Brady was selected with the 199th overall pick by the Patriots in 2000.

“I think he’s always had that chip on his shoulder,” Hoag says. “That’s something I always had in terms of nobody really ever giving you your due, and that motivates you.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)