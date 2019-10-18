BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (WHDH) — An oncoming train nearly hit a woman who was knocked onto the tracks at a station in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A man at the station allegedly passed out, pushing the woman in front of him onto the train tracks as he fell.

The woman landed on the tracks just as a train began pulling into the station.

She appeared to be stunned and unable to move.

Passengers on the platform frantically gestured at the driver to warn him to slow down and stop early.

The train reportedly came to a stop just inches from the woman.

