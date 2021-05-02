One arrested after alleged carjacking in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say they have a suspect in custody after an alleged carjacking in Chelsea Saturday.

Officers said a man carjacked a vehicle on Marginal Street at 9 p.m. and crashed it at the corner of Central and Eastern avenues a few minutes later.

Police arrested the man at the corner of Central and Highland shortly afterward. No other information was immediately available.

