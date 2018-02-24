WINCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Winchester Public Library.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say the suspect, Jeffrey Yao, 24, stabbed and killed a 22-year-old woman. Yao also stabbed a 77-year-old man who tried helping the woman. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The district attorney’s office said patrons held the suspect down until police arrived.

Yao is expected to be arraigned in court Monday on murder charges.

