WINCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Winchester Public Library.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Authorities say the suspect, Jeffrey Yao, 24, stabbed and killed a 22-year-old woman. Yao also stabbed a 77-year-old man who tried helping the woman. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The district attorney’s office said patrons held the suspect down until police arrived.
Yao is expected to be arraigned in court Monday on murder charges.
