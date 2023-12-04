Boston Police responded to a shooting on Clifford Street in Roxbury Monday morning.
Just before 4 a.m. officers received notice of a ShotSpotter activation for six rounds in the area.
Upon arrival, officers located one adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. That individual was transported to a local hospital.
Police located a suspect in connection to the shooting who was taken into custody.
