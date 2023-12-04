Boston Police responded to a shooting on Clifford Street in Roxbury Monday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. officers received notice of a ShotSpotter activation for six rounds in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located one adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. That individual was transported to a local hospital.

Police located a suspect in connection to the shooting who was taken into custody.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)