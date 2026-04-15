BOSTON (WHDH) - City leaders and community members will gather Wednesday to honor the victims and survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing for One Boston Day.

One Boston Day was born out of tragedy. The annual ceremony marks 13 years since two bombs exploded on Boylston Street, near the marathon’s finish line, killing three people and injuring hundreds more. Each year, the community comes together at the site to remember the day.

Lu Lingzi, Krystal Campbell, and Martin Richard — who was just 8 years old — were killed in the blasts. MIT Police Officer Sean Collier was shot and killed by the bombers several days later.

Dennis Simmonds, a member of the Boston Police Department injured in the Watertown shootout, died a year later.

One Boston Day recognizes the resiliency and generosity of the people of Boston in response to the attack. The tradition encourages acts of kindness.

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