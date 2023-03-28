BOSTON (WHDH) - One Boston Day events are taking shape for the 10th anniversary of the Marathon bombing.

On April 15, there will be a private wreath laying at the memorial for families who lost loved ones.

Later that afternoon, Gov. Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu will dedicate a new finish line and unveil a One Boston Day marker.

There are also volunteer events throughout the city to encourage acts of service in honor of those killed.

“One Boston Day honors those forever impacted on April 15, 2013 and recognizes the greatest strength of this City—our people,” Mayor Wu said in a statement. “We will never forget the people whose lives were lost, the many injured and forever changed, and the spirit of humanity displayed that day and beyond for those most in need. One Boston Day is a living demonstration of our strength when we come together as one.”

For more information on this year’s One Boston Day events, click here.

