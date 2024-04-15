BOSTON (WHDH) - On the 11th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, city and state officials honored the five killed in connection with the bombings near the race’s finish line in 2013.

The anniversary of the tragedy has become known as One Boston Day, and people are encouraged to do acts of kindness in the victims’ memories.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu walked down Boylston Street with family members of the victims to the sound of bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace” Monday morning. They walked from the site of the first explosion, in front of what was the Forum restaurant, to the second bomb site, in front of the Marathon Sports store.

Both sites now have stone pillars memorializing those killed there. On Monday, rings of yellow daffodil plants and wreaths were placed at each site.

Five people were killed in connection with the 2013 marathon bombings — Martin Richard, Lu Lingzi, Krystle Campbell, MIT Police Office Sean Collier, and Boston Police Sergeant Dennis Simmonds.

The families of Richard, Campbell, and Simmonds were in attendance Monday.

