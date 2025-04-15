BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members gathered to honor the victims and survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing Tuesday.

The ceremony marked 12 years since two bombs exploded on Boylston Street, near the marathon’s finish line, killing three people and injuring dozens more. Each year, the community comes together at the site to remember the day.

Lu Lingzi, Krystal Campbell, and Martin Richard were killed in the blasts. MIT Police Officer Sean Collier was shot and killed by the bombers several days later.

Dennis Simmonds, a member of the Boston Police Department injured in the Watertown shootout, died a year later.

One Boston Day recognizes the resiliency and generosity of the people of Boston in response to the attack. The tradition encourages acts of kindness.

A wreath-laying ceremony on Boylston Street took place at 10 a.m.

At 2:49 p.m., exactly 12 years after the bombs detonated, the bell at Old South Church will ring.

