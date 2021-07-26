WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One cat died and another was rescued during a house fire in Wareham early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to multiple reports of a fire at 33 Long Boat Road around 2:15 a.m. began an aggressive attack of the flames.

Three adults escaped the burning home without injury; however, one cat died in the fire, according to the Wareham Fire Department.

Captain Chip Deblois and firefighter Chris McIntosh found another cat named Jasmine hiding.

That cat was taken out of the house and given oxygen.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

