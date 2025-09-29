REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One is dead after a crash on I-195 East in Rehoboth Monday morning.

According to Massachusetts state police, the crash happened near mile marker 4.2 and a preliminary investigation shows a driver involved suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

The driver and three juvenile passengers were taken to a Rhode Island hospital as a result. Troopers say the driver eventually succumbed to their injuries.

No further information was readily available at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox