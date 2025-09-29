REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One is dead after a crash on I-195 East in Rehoboth Monday morning.

According to Massachusetts state police, the crash happened near mile marker 4.2 and a preliminary investigation shows a driver involved suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

The driver and three juvenile passengers were taken to a Rhode Island hospital as a result. Troopers say the driver eventually succumbed to their injuries.

No further information was readily available at this time.

