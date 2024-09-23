BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Boston’s Seaport Sunday night.

Boston police confirmed that officered responded to the area of 151 Seaport Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. following report of a car driving into a building.

“Two victims were transported to local hospitals with life threatening injuries, Boston police said in a statement. “One victim has since been pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives and the Fatal Collision Team were requested and responded to the scene.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

