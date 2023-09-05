FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious rollover crash in Foxboro Tuesday evening killed one driver and seriously injured another, Massachusetts State Police said.

The two-car crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Route 495 southbound, and after the crash, one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames.

A 24-year-old woman from Mansfield was transported to the hospital, where she later died. A 30-year-old man from North Easton was also transported with serious injuries.

All lanes were temporarily closed while MassDOT inspected the overpass and other officials investigated. Around 9:30 p.m., MSP said the scene was clear and all lanes were reopened.

Officials said the crash is under investigation.

