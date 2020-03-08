One dead, dozens rescued from Hartford apartment fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — One person is dead and dozens were rescued by firefighters after an early-morning fire at a five-story Hartford apartment building, officials said Sunday.

Hartford Fire Chief James Errickson said the blaze was reported at 1:19 a.m. Sunday and 75 firefighters helped rescue the residents, including a baby and mother through the window of a third-floor apartment.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin’s office said one person died and 31 residents were treated at a hospital. The identity of the deceased victim was not released.

The fire displaced more than 60 families, Bronin said. The city’s Health and Human Services agency opened a temporary shelter and is helping the families find other housing, Bronin said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)