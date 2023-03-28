NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and five people were taken to the hospital after a large fire broke out in a rooming house on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford Tuesday.

New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said crews responded to the fire after receiving reports around 3:15 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke with multiple people seen hanging out of windows requiring rescues, according to Kruger.

Witnesses said they saw some people jump from the four-story structure.

Crews remained on scene around 6 p.m., battling flames from outside the building after it was deemed structurally unsafe.

SKY7 was over the area earlier Tuesday afternoon, when video showed flames shooting from the windows of the building. Heavy smoke was also visible.

Firefighters could be seen working to get flames under control, using ladders and what appeared to be a drone to survey the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

