ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and another was injured in a 3-alarm fire in Rockland early Friday morning.

The Rockland Fire Department responded to a reported fire on Vernon Street just after 3:30 a.m., at which point they observed “heavy smoke and heavy fire” in the rear of a home.

Authorities said the investigation so far suggests one occupant escaped, and told firefighters a second person was still in the home.

The individual who escaped was taken to a hospital and firefighters made entry to locate the second victim.

“Firefighters located the second occupant unresponsive inside,” the fire department said in a statement. “They began lifesaving measures at the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that tragically proved fatal.”

Mutual aid from at least 11 other communities responded to the fire, which took an hour to knock down.

“On behalf of the Rockland Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one this morning,” said Fire Chief Scott Duffey. “This is a tragic time for them and our community.”

The fire remains under investigation, but authorities said it does not appear suspicious.

