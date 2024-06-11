BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was killed and another injured in a stabbing in Brockton Monday evening, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

At around 6:48 p.m., officers responded to 23 Melrose Ave. after receiving reports of a double stabbing, according to the Brockton Police Department. Emergency crews took two people with severe stab wounds to the hospital, police said.

One man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he was pronounced dead, the DA’s office said. The other man was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, according to the office.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police were on scene Monday night.

Police are still searching for the suspect, the department said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)