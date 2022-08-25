NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and several others are hurt in a deadly crash on I-95 North in Newburyport, according to State Police.

Police received calls at 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday of a multiple-vehicle crash. It appears a motorcycle may have been involved.

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

