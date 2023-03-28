EAST KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash in East Kingston, N.H. Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Police said the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. when a car with four people inside crashed on Burnt Swamp Road.

Police said the car’s driver, described as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Boston. Police said a 9-month-old child and a 3-year-old were seriously injured.

SKY7 over the crash site showed debris scattered around a grassy area near the crash site on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were still on scene around 5:30 p.m. after finding the transmission from the car involved in this crash roughly 100 feet from the spot where the car appeared to have crashed into a tree.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that excessive speed was likely a factor in this crash.

Other aspects of the crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)