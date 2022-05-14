DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved incident that left one man dead and two officers injured in Dorchester on Saturday morning, Boston Police Chief Gregory Long said.

Officials say the officers responded to the area of Glendale Street after receiving reports of a person screaming. Upon arriving at the scene, an officer was stabbed in the torso by a man wielding a knife. A second officer fatally shot the suspect.

Both officers were transported to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at the scene Saturday morning that his office will be taking the lead on the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

